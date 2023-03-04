Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,751 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.38% of Big Lots worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

