Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Announces Earnings Results

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.41, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.12%. Big Lots’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share.

Big Lots Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BIG stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 614.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.33.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

