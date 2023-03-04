Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.41, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of BIG stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $40.45.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 28.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 614.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth $152,000.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

