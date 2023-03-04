Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.53) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Big Lots from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $433.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is -16.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

