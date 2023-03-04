Biglari (NYSE:BH) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

NYSE:BH opened at $181.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.81. Biglari has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $184.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Biglari by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biglari by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biglari by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

