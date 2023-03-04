Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.17.

Shares of BILL opened at $90.55 on Friday. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $244.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 9,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total value of $1,071,739.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,006.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $269,244.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 9,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $1,071,739.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,006.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,287 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Bill.com by 178.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

