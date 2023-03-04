Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Short Interest Update

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the January 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 958,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.24. The stock had a trading volume of 852,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,089. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $113.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.47.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Stories

