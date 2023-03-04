Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of BIOC stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Biocept has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $8.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

