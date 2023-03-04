Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
Biocept Stock Performance
Shares of BIOC stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Biocept has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $8.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.
