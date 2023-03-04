Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $126,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Biogen by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,670,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.73.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $270.27 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.13.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

