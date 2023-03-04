BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 2,086 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $47,456.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 271,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,178,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $23.93 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 439.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

