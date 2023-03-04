BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Update

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the January 31st total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the third quarter worth approximately $3,838,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 189,678 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Price Performance

BLRX stock remained flat at $0.59 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 178,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,900. The company has a market cap of $36.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.82. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

