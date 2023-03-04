BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $127.00 at Credit Suisse Group

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.37.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.63. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at $34,250,121.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250,121.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $268,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $10,875,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.