Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Short Interest Down 39.6% in February

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.57% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bionomics stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.08. 3,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,770. Bionomics has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29.

Several research firms recently commented on BNOX. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Bionomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

