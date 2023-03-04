BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $80.50

Shares of BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 80.50 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 80.50 ($0.97), with a volume of 16148 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.90 ($0.95).

BioPharma Credit Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 80.86. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,341.67 and a beta of 0.23.

About BioPharma Credit

(Get Rating)

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.