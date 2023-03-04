Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Short Interest Update

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,400 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 623,900 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ BIOR traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 101,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. Biora Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.52.

Institutional Trading of Biora Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biora Therapeutics by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,854,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 924,199 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,102,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Biora Therapeutics by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,089,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,165 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

