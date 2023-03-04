BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $277.61 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $277.61 million and approximately $46.31 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $22,364.98 or 0.99999420 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,267,420 coins and its circulating supply is 12,412 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

