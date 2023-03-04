Bitcoin Gold Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $280.83 million and approximately $9.23 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.03 or 0.00072081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00171319 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00047254 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

