Bitcoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $26.04 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $22,363.01 on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $431.77 billion and approximately $26.04 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.92 or 0.00563077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00175101 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00040959 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,307,412 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.