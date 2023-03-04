Bitcoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $26.04 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $22,363.01 on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $431.77 billion and approximately $26.04 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.92 or 0.00563077 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00175101 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00040959 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000766 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,307,412 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
