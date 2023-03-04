BITICA COIN 24 Hour Volume Hits $533,924.14 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0857 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $1.54 million and $533,924.14 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032960 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00039971 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022426 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00220253 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,335.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, "BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.08674114 USD and is up 10.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $680,722.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/."

