BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0109 on Major Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. BitShares has a market capitalization of $32.56 million and $1.14 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011507 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007052 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004717 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002018 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

