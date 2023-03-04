BitTorrent-New (BTT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.00 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $663.75 million and $10.00 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011514 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000300 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007017 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004819 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001583 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.0000007 USD and is down -4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $13,315,430.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

