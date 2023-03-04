Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Black Diamond Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$7.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$422.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.70. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$3.10 and a 1-year high of C$7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Diamond Group

In other Black Diamond Group news, Director Steve Stein sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$35,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 829,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,815,405.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,204 shares of company stock valued at $22,741 and have sold 13,700 shares valued at $64,044. 24.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on BDI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

