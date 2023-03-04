Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday.

Black Diamond Group Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BDIMF opened at $5.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

