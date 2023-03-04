Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Short Interest Update

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth about $324,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 75.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 10.8% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Performance

BKH traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.27. 384,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,042. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average is $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Black Hills has a one year low of $59.08 and a one year high of $80.95.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

Further Reading

