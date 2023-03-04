BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0868 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of DSU stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,802,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,181,000 after buying an additional 580,744 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 429,486 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 76.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 62,239 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 59,719 shares during the period.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

