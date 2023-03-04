BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EGF remained flat at $9.67 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $11.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:EGF Get Rating ) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.