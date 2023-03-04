BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EGF remained flat at $9.67 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $11.63.
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
