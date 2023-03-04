BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MHN opened at $10.21 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 284,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 185,897 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

