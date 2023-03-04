BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

MYD opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.