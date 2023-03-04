BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1613 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 66.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Price Performance
Shares of BSTZ stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 226,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,150. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $30.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.
