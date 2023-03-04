BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Oppenheimer

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.40.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

Shares of TCPC opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 37.97 and a current ratio of 18.88.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock TCP Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth $390,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 58.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after buying an additional 74,083 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.4% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 201,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the period.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

