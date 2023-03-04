BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BHV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.11. 4,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,186. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust operates as closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

