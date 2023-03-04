Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Blackstone Minerals Stock Down 23.9 %

Shares of Blackstone Minerals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458. Blackstone Minerals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

Blackstone Minerals Company Profile

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project, which covers an area of 367 square kilometers located in the British Columbia, Canada.

