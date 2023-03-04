Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

BLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BLMN opened at $26.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Bloomin’ Brands

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.