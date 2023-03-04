B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the January 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BMRRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 475 ($5.73) to GBX 485 ($5.85) in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.50.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,467. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $31.91.

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

About B&M European Value Retail

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6671 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.13.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

