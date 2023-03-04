BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust (LON:BCI) Shares Up 2.4%

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 304.85 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 302 ($3.64). 736,194 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 944% from the average session volume of 70,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.56).

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £324.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,208.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 302 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 301.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.