BMO Capital Markets Boosts Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$200.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$217.50.

Kinaxis Stock Up 1.2 %

KXS opened at C$169.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$154.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$149.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of C$4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.05, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.81. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$119.48 and a one year high of C$173.45.

Insider Activity

Kinaxis Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.01, for a total transaction of C$584,036.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,215 shares in the company, valued at C$782,250. Also, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.01, for a total value of C$584,036.00. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

