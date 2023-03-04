BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $92.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.77.

BLDR opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average is $65.87.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 359,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 7,394.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 114,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

