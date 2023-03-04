BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Shares Up 0.9%

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$25.60 and last traded at C$25.58. 43,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 14,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.34.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

