BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the January 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BNP Paribas Trading Up 2.6 %

BNPQY traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.39. 356,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,623. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BNPQY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €60.00 ($63.83) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €65.00 ($69.15) to €67.00 ($71.28) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($65.96) to €61.00 ($64.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($71.28) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

