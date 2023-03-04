Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Short Interest Down 65.3% in February

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the January 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bonso Electronics International Trading Up 1.1 %

BNSO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. 7,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,077. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. Bonso Electronics International has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $12.09.

Bonso Electronics International Company Profile

Bonso Electronics International, Inc is engaged in the design, development, production and sale of electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates through the following segments: Scales, Pet Electronics Products, Rental and Management and Others. The Scales segment focuses on the production and marketing of sensor-based scales products.

