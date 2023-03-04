Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Short Interest Up 77.7% in February

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the January 31st total of 731,500 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Borqs Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRQS remained flat at $0.24 during midday trading on Friday. 1,006,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,423. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Borqs Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $7.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borqs Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Borqs Technologies by 942.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 350,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 316,453 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Borqs Technologies by 5,297.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,225,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Borqs Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc is a global provider in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart-connected mobile devices and E2E cloud-service solutions. It engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services.

