Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Short Interest Up 14.6% in February

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the January 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 114.0 days.

BRRDF stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. Borregaard ASA has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25.

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

