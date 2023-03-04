Brady (NYSE:BRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.82

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.82 and last traded at $55.78, with a volume of 109468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. Brady had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Brady’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $459,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares in the company, valued at $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.