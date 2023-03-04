Brady (NYSE:BRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.82

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.82 and last traded at $55.78, with a volume of 109468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Brady Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.
Brady Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brady
In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $459,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares in the company, valued at $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brady Company Profile
Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.
