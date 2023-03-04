BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Up 5.5%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.35. 4,194,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 7,796,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
BRFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.95.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
