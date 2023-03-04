Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Update

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the January 31st total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. 59,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,165. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 million, a P/E ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

