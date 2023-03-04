BrightSpire Capital’s (BRSP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reiterated their hold rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $889.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. BrightSpire Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 109,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 314.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 181,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.