Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in February

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Britvic Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BTVCY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,676. Britvic has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.4894 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Britvic

BTVCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 740 ($8.93) to GBX 750 ($9.05) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($12.07) to GBX 1,050 ($12.67) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,020 ($12.31) to GBX 1,050 ($12.67) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.