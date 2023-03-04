Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $676.81.

Shares of AVGO opened at $632.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $263.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 75.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

