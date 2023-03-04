Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $580.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $676.81.

Broadcom Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $632.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $583.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $263.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 75.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

