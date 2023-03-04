Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.95 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $632.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $583.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.61. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The company has a market capitalization of $263.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.81.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

